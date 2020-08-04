We're loving the nice weather. Last week we finished combining oats and baling the straw. Overall, our small grain harvest was good. The oats were on our poorer ground, but it still yielded about 52 bu. per acre. The rains have been spotty. We had 0.2 inches at our house last week but a mile and a half away they had two inches.
Crow farms near Marshalltown in Marshall County. Crow has a diverse farm operation that includes corn and soybeans, a cow-calf operation and a small cattle feedlot.
