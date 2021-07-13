We had 2 inches of rain last week and that made the crops look a lot better. Some people not too far away from us had hail. We were lucky enough to miss that. We did some Y-dropping (of nitrogen) last week.
July 12, 2021: Lucky to miss the hail
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
We got a little rain on Tuesday (June 29), but it was spotty. We had 0.2 inches at our house. About four miles southeast of us they had 4.5 in…
- Updated
We got a short half inch of rain over the past week and it all came about a tenth and a half at a time. The crops are still looking good, and …