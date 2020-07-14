We started harvesting rye last week and baled a little rye straw. That's probably going to be the big thing this week. The alfalfa is starting to bloom but the second cutting looks a little short so there may not be much tonnage. The sweet corn should be starting later this week. We could use some rain, but it isn't a problem yet. Last week's heat stressed the cattle a bit.
Crow farms near Marshalltown in Marshall County. Crow has a diverse farm operation that includes corn and soybeans, a cow-calf operation and a small cattle feedlot.
