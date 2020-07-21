The big highlight for us is that the sweet corn is ready. That will be our life for the next month or so. We sold some over the weekend and we're busy picking it every day now. We got a little straw baled last week and some guys are doing second cutting hay. Things are generally looking good.
Iowa Crop Regions
Crow farms near Marshalltown in Marshall County. Crow has a diverse farm operation that includes corn and soybeans, a cow-calf operation and a small cattle feedlot.
