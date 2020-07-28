Sweet corn has been the focus for us this past week. We are busy with that every day. Sales have been really good so far. We could use some moisture. We've been missing a lot of the rains. Yesterday we got a half of a tenth of an inch. We hope to start harvesting oats this week.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Crow farms near Marshalltown in Marshall County. Crow has a diverse farm operation that includes corn and soybeans, a cow-calf operation and a small cattle feedlot.
