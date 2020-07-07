I think the heat is kind of the headline. On the Fourth of July we harvested wheat. We got all of that combined and we had some relay crop soybean growing underneath that and so far it looks really good. Our sweet corn is silking and maybe in about two weeks it will be ready to harvest. (Monday), I’m hooking on the hay mower so this week’s going to be pretty busy for baling hay.
Crow farms near Marshalltown in Marshall County. Crow has a diverse farm operation that includes corn and soybeans, a cow-calf operation and a small cattle feedlot.
