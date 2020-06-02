I am just hooking up the hay mower. I think this will be a week for making hay in our area. The pastures look good. Our sweet corn is up and some of the earlier planted stuff needs to be sprayed. So far so good on the corn and beans.
Crow farms near Marshalltown in Marshall County. Crow has a diverse farm operation that includes corn and soybeans, a cow-calf operation and a small cattle feedlot.
