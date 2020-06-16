We are butchering a couple of pigs this morning. That is a new experience for us. The last three weeks have been spent baling hay. We've been going gung-ho on that. The wheat is maturing quickly and the rye and oats are coming along. The corn and soybeans look good right now, especially after we got about two inches of rain last week.
Crow farms near Marshalltown in Marshall County. Crow has a diverse farm operation that includes corn and soybeans, a cow-calf operation and a small cattle feedlot.
