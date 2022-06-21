 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
June 20, 2022: Rain slows haying, fieldwork

We got a full 2 inches of rain last week, and that put us behind on haying and cultivation of organic fields. It did dry by the end of the week, but there are still wet spots in fields that you have to go around.

