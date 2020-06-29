We will probably harvest some wheat this week. There is also good re-growth on the alfalfa after the first cutting. I also hope to get some spraying done yet. The crops look pretty good, although there could be a problem with wet spots that don't come back in some fields because we had a lot of rain the last few weeks.
Crow farms near Marshalltown in Marshall County. Crow has a diverse farm operation that includes corn and soybeans, a cow-calf operation and a small cattle feedlot.
