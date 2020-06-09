We got the corn sprayed and hopefully we'll get the first crop of hay done today (June 8). I would say the alfalfa hay is really good and the grass hay is not as good. The overall hay quality is very good.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Crow farms near Marshalltown in Marshall County. Crow has a diverse farm operation that includes corn and soybeans, a cow-calf operation and a small cattle feedlot.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy