We are still planting soybeans. I had a major breakdown last week that kept me out of the field on the nicer days. I’m hoping to get things finished before the rain comes in mid-week. We made a lot of progress in our area last week. The temperature was down to 30 Saturday morning, so we got nipped a bit by the frost. The corn is kind of yellow – it just needs some warmer weather. Beans are not up yet.