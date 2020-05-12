We are still planting soybeans. I had a major breakdown last week that kept me out of the field on the nicer days. I’m hoping to get things finished before the rain comes in mid-week. We made a lot of progress in our area last week. The temperature was down to 30 Saturday morning, so we got nipped a bit by the frost. The corn is kind of yellow – it just needs some warmer weather. Beans are not up yet.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Crow farms near Marshalltown in Marshall County. Crow has a diverse farm operation that includes corn and soybeans, a cow-calf operation and a small cattle feedlot.
