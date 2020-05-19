We’ve had 2 inches in the last week at my house here. We are doing some inside projects which is perfectly timely. I got done planting beans Wednesday morning (May 13) so we are getting caught up. We are starting to get cleaned up and just finished calving. It’s nice to check that off the list around the same time we are done with field work. We are hoping to get started making hay possibly this week.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Crow farms near Marshalltown in Marshall County. Crow has a diverse farm operation that includes corn and soybeans, a cow-calf operation and a small cattle feedlot.
