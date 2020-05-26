This week, it’s been so wet and rainy that we haven’t gotten a lot done. With the way the forecast looks, Thursday we decided to plant another patch of sweet corn. It wasn’t perfectly ideal conditions for it, but I think it will work. That’s the highlight of the week, really. We are working on some pasture fences and getting some cows turned out on some other pasture.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Crow farms near Marshalltown in Marshall County. Crow has a diverse farm operation that includes corn and soybeans, a cow-calf operation and a small cattle feedlot.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy