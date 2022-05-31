 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May 30, 2022: 'Things are pretty wet'

We got another inch of rain. Things are pretty wet. We are still trying to finish planting our conventional beans and then need to do the organic corn and beans. North of us near Ames things are wetter than they are here.

