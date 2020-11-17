We drilled rye last week and have been working to get machinery cleaned and put away. We are still stymied on the 16-acre corner of a field of corn that we can only reach by a creek crossing that was washed out during a storm this summer. All the earth-movers are booked. Hopefully, we can get that taken care of soon.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Crow farms near Marshalltown in Marshall County. Crow has a diverse farm operation that includes corn and soybeans, a cow-calf operation and a small cattle feedlot.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy