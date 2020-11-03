We're on the home stretch of harvest. I have one small plot where I had a creek crossing wash out and I need to get that repaired to get access for the combine. Around here there is not a whole lot of corn left to harvest. I know there are cover crops going on and anhydrous going down on fields.
Crow farms near Marshalltown in Marshall County. Crow has a diverse farm operation that includes corn and soybeans, a cow-calf operation and a small cattle feedlot.
