Nov. 28, 2022: One extreme to another

We had a spring where we had wet and cold conditions for a long time. I don’t know if anyone felt really good about the soil conditions they were planting into in our area. The fear was that some of those fields were going to get caught if we had extreme weather later in the season, and we had that. Going from one extreme to the other is scary. Some fields were fine, but others took the full brunt of it.
Our hay volume had some yields that were very decent for the cuttings we could get, but many only got three cuttings instead of four. From a weather standpoint, we are still very dry. We got some rain this fall, which is a blessing, but we are going into the winter very dry. It is going to be an extremely expensive crop going into 2023, so I think that’s concerning farmers the most going into next season.