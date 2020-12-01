We probably couldn't have asked for better planting or harvest weather than we got this year. The problem was between those times. Things got dry as the year went on and then we were hit with the derecho, so I guess the drought and derecho combined to hit us. I would say we did alright considering those challenges.
Nov. 30: Planting, harvest weather great, but in-between ...
-
- Updated
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Crow farms near Marshalltown in Marshall County. Crow has a diverse farm operation that includes corn and soybeans, a cow-calf operation and a small cattle feedlot.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy