We tried something different. We had maybe an acre of downed corn we couldn't pick up easily, so we got out the old 560 Farmall with a picker and picked a little bit of ear corn. We'll use it for heifer feed. We also drilled a little bit of rye and are doing odd jobs.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Crow farms near Marshalltown in Marshall County. Crow has a diverse farm operation that includes corn and soybeans, a cow-calf operation and a small cattle feedlot.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy