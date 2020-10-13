We’ve only got a couple days left of bean harvest and it’ll be all wrapped up. Everything has been going OK mechanically, but yields have been disappointing. Just haven’t been real impressed. A lot of that is due to missing most of the August rain here. I talked to a couple of agronomists and people are hearing anything from 40-70 bu./acre with some smaller fields in the high 30s. I’d like to think Wednesday we’ll get started on the corn.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Crow farms near Marshalltown in Marshall County. Crow has a diverse farm operation that includes corn and soybeans, a cow-calf operation and a small cattle feedlot.
