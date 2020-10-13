We’ve only got a couple days left of bean harvest and it’ll be all wrapped up. Everything has been going OK mechanically, but yields have been disappointing. Just haven’t been real impressed. A lot of that is due to missing most of the August rain here. I talked to a couple of agronomists and people are hearing anything from 40-70 bu./acre with some smaller fields in the high 30s. I’d like to think Wednesday we’ll get started on the corn.