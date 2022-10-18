 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 17, 2022: Hoping for more drydown

We’ve had dry weather, except one day last week. We would have loved to have had more rain to make a dent in the dryness, but it shut down harvest a bit. Corn is a little behind as far as drying down goes, but most guys are finishing up their soybeans and getting ready for corn. People are picking and choosing fields right now, just hoping there can be more drydown. Yields reports are widely variable with some looking quite good and others rough. We are way behind where we would like to be for moisture for next year.

