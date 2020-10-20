We got the beans wrapped up and are working on the corn. Yields are getting incrementally better as we go, but they range from average down to a bust so far. We tried one experiment of putting soybeans into wheat this year, but that didn't work.
Crow farms near Marshalltown in Marshall County. Crow has a diverse farm operation that includes corn and soybeans, a cow-calf operation and a small cattle feedlot.
