Oct. 24, 2022: Good progress on harvest

We are making good progress with harvest. Conditions continue to be dry and fairly windy. We are always on the lookout for fire conditions. There was an incident in our area, so it’s a good reminder. I think everyone would welcome stopping their machines for more rain. We got a little bit over the weekend and are hoping for more. Conditions on the ground are so dry. It’s been a long time since it’s been this dry at this time of year. Soybean yields are good, and corn yields are going to be all over the board.

