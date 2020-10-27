We are getting cows off the pasture today (Oct. 26). I would have liked to have kept them on it another week or so. The harvest is slow going. We had some rain and snow last week. But with each passing week the storm-damaged corn in our fields gets a little closer to the ground and a little harder to pick up. Some guys are just harvesting one direction or are going at an angle. We haven't had to do that yet.
Crow farms near Marshalltown in Marshall County. Crow has a diverse farm operation that includes corn and soybeans, a cow-calf operation and a small cattle feedlot.
