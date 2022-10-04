 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 3, 2022: Yield reports 'all over the place'

People are also reading…

The soybean harvest started in earnest in the area but not yet for us. Most guys have gotten at least one early field done. Yield reports are all over the place. The moisture content on soybeans is also all over the place.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News