Oct. 31, 2022: Rain will help cover crops

Last week we got some rain — around a quarter-inch to a half-inch — but most folks were able to get back in the field within a day. A lot of acres were covered in the past week. There are some fields of corn that are yet to be harvested. A lot of the acres left were fields that got a late start this spring. The rain will certainly help some of the cover crops and help settle some dust. We could use a 3-inch rain to help replenish the soils too. It is extremely dry. Fall tillage is underway for some folks around here as well.

