We had over 4 inches of rain last week. I spent most of the week catching up on my office work. We did get a cover crop seeded on some sweet corn ground before the rain started. The moisture was much needed. It should help the pasture a little bit.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Crow farms near Marshalltown in Marshall County. Crow has a diverse farm operation that includes corn and soybeans, a cow-calf operation and a small cattle feedlot.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy