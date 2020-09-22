We're wrapping up the last cutting of hay and getting cover crops on our small grains and sweet corn fields. There is a trickle of harvesting happening in the area and I have one neighbor who said his corn was coming out at about 20% moisture. I bought a corn reel to help pick up some of the downed corn this harvest season.
Crow farms near Marshalltown in Marshall County. Crow has a diverse farm operation that includes corn and soybeans, a cow-calf operation and a small cattle feedlot.
