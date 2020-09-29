We had 0.4 inches of rain Sunday and I'm OK with that. The timing was good because we just seeded some cover crops Saturday. We haven't gotten into harvest yet but a lot of beans are coming out of the field in our area.
Crow farms near Marshalltown in Marshall County. Crow has a diverse farm operation that includes corn and soybeans, a cow-calf operation and a small cattle feedlot.
