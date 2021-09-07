 Skip to main content
Sept. 6, 2021: Harvest coming faster than expected

  • Updated

We got a half inch (Thursday night) of rain, so we are starting to get some rain. It’s not going to help our crop any, but we have a long way to go getting the subsoil with a little bit of moisture in it again. A lot of beans are turning, and corn and everything is starting to shut down. I checked a field to see how the crop was, and one corn field had an ear at probably 20%, so harvest might come up on us faster than I think. Beans aren’t going to come quite as fast. We are going hard with cover crops and with some moisture this year that should go well and be a bright spot of the year.

CropWatch Weekly Update

