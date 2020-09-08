One of my projects this week is to fetch about 25 straw bales that are all over the place. I baled them right before the derecho and the wind from that rolled them all over. At least half of them weren't in the field any more. We're also looking at probably mowing corn stalks on sweet corn ground and putting in a cover crop.
Crow farms near Marshalltown in Marshall County. Crow has a diverse farm operation that includes corn and soybeans, a cow-calf operation and a small cattle feedlot.
