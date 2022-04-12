 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
April 11, 2022: It rained and 'nobody did anything'

  • Updated

I don’t have a whole lot to say about last week because it rained and nobody did anything. Saturday and Sunday it dried out so we are working Monday. I’m hauling pit manure, but other people are either planting cover crops or oats or doing some plowing or chiseling. We are supposed to get some rain again this week. We are not turning our organic chickens to outside lots, because we are not wanting to bring avian flu into our area. In the month of April, we are keeping them in for safety.

CropWatch Weekly Update

