Things were going slow this week. The wind at the beginning of the week and rain at the end didn’t allow us to get much progress made. We were able to just get the sprayer started and get one batch of spray off. We are hoping to get some spraying done this week if the weather will allow us to. We got 2 inches of rain this week, so it’s going to be a couple of days until we can even go out in the field. I checked the height of the alfalfa and I have some plants as high as 7 inches tall. That will be ready before I want it to be ready!
April 12, 2021: Alfalfa already at 7 inches