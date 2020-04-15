We're 100% no-till, but we spent some time last week disking wash-outs and doing other repair work around the farm. We also hauled some corn and got equipment ready for planting. This week is looking cold and wet. Hopefully things warm up after that.
Schnekloth lives and farms in Eldridge, Iowa, with his wife Kaitlyn, their 4-year-old daughter and twin 1-year-olds.
