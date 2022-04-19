April 18, 2022: Good to see sun again

It’s good to see the sun again. Last week there were a total of three dry days farmers were in their fields. I did get my bean ground chiseled on Saturday, so that’s a good start to have that done and pit manure worked in. People doing conventional or no-till farming, a few of those were out reseeding their waterways, but no field work. This week we will have to see what happens with rain. We will need to get some rain again to make the ground nice and mellow, then we can plant corn in the first part of May.
Recently Listed