Most of the week it was too wet or too windy to do anything. We didn’t get started with much of anything until Thursday or Friday. We did get the spring pre-plant ahead of corn and sprayed our alfalfa with fungicide. We got started with field cultivating. Who knows what this next week will bring, but if the field conditions permit, we can get more cultivated. We try to get done with planting before that first crop of hay, but with cold temperatures, it’s slowing the growth of the hay. We only grew 2 inches, and if we get a hard freeze sometime this week, that might nip the alfalfa back even more from where it is.
April 19, 2021: Too wet and windy to do much