We had snow and cooler temperatures last week. Not much fieldwork was done in the area. My wife and I built a swingset with my dad's help since the ones in the parks are still closed. I plan to get started planting this week.
Schnekloth lives and farms in Eldridge, Iowa, with his wife Kaitlyn, their 4-year-old daughter and twin 1-year-olds.
