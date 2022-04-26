April 25, 2022: 'It's all weather dependent'

There were about two days people could work in the fields last week. There are a lot of farmers just around the corner where they are ready to plant corn, but last week was too cold yet. About everyone got their oats planted. Organic farmers were doing their mold-board plowing and conventional farmers were not doing a whole lot other than the anhydrous. There’s supposed to be more rain coming this week. If any field work is going to get done, maybe it could happen in the last half of the week, but it’s all weather dependent.
