We got rained out Thursday night and started back up Sunday afternoon. I’m around two-thirds done with both corn and beans. Monday through Thursday were really good. We dodged a bullet not getting rain on Saturday like they predicted. I’ve been really happy with the conditions, especially compared to last year where we were pushing it a little bit. It’s been almost ideal conditions pretty much the whole time. Hopefully I can finish up this week.
Schnekloth lives and farms in Eldridge, Iowa, with his wife Kaitlyn, their 4-year-old daughter and twin 1-year-olds.
