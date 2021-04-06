We haven’t done a whole lot ourselves. We finished hauling a little manure from our heifer facility. I see anhydrous tanks going everywhere and people are doing that in earnest. On the days it isn’t so windy, there’s a lot of dry fertilizer being spread. We are just trying to get our equipment ready after some was damaged in the derecho last year. We are close to having that ready to go, and because we have animals on pasture, we are also trying to get those fences in shape.
April 5, 2021: Fixing derecho-damaged equipment