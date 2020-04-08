Last week we had a fair number of waterways we were able to fix. It’s a little on the wet side. I put on 100 acres of anhydrous and then got into some soil that was heavier and blacker and my toolbar kept plugging up so I called it on that. I might have the co-op put anhydrous on for me or do it later. The river opened up this week so I started hauling corn to a river terminal in Bettendorf this week.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Schnekloth lives and farms in Eldridge, Iowa, with his wife Kaitlyn, their 4-year-old daughter and twin 1-year-olds.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy