Aug. 15, 2022: Crops look good for as dry as it's been

People are also reading…
Down here, there’s not a whole lot to say. There isn’t much happening right now and not much hay is being made. We need rain. We are getting dry. For the last two weeks, nobody is getting any rain that amounts to anything and the lawns are getting brown. The crops are still looking pretty good. The later-planted corn and beans are showing more signs of stress than the earlier-planted corn and beans. It’s amazing how good it does look for how little rain we’ve been getting.