Other than being bone dry, I think we are in pretty good shape. We are working on some landscaping projects at the moment and working at the combine. I think our beans are probably going to go in a week and a half or so. I think we’ve probably taken a 20% hit on corn yields at a minimum with no moisture during kernel fill. At least it’s been widespread enough it’s had an impact on the market.
Schnekloth lives and farms in Eldridge, Iowa, with his wife Kaitlyn, their 4-year-old daughter and twin 1-year-olds.
