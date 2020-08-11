Our agronomist did some yield estimates last week and we’re pretty happy. Things look good around here. We are a little on the dry side right now, I suppose. It’s better than it could be. We’ve probably gone two and a half weeks without rain.
Schnekloth lives and farms in Eldridge, Iowa, with his wife Kaitlyn, their 4-year-old daughter and twin 1-year-olds.
