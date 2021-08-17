 Skip to main content
August 16, 2021: Lots of stress on corn and beans

  • Updated

Things have been dry. Crop conditions keep deteriorating. It’s good for getting work done with no delays. Today we have been opening up fields for corn silage, so that harvest is underway. I don’t have yield estimates yet, but I would guess we are probably 50 bushels down across the board. There’s quite a bit of stress on corn and beans. On lighter soils, the corn crop is firing up from the bottom. We are moving fast toward maturity. We are seeing a third to a quarter milk lines.

CropWatch Weekly Update

