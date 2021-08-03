This week really took a toll on our crops. There’s been some damage done to the corn already. A rain would definitely help on both crops, beans especially. Our conditions are deteriorating. On the bright side, we did mow our fourth-crop hay, and we are going to start baling it this week. The tonnage looks good for a fourth-crop hay, especially for as small of rain as we’ve had. Maybe we need to use that as a guide and the crop is better than we think, but they sure don’t look that great right now.
August 2, 2021: This week took a toll