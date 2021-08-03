 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
August 2, 2021: This week took a toll

August 2, 2021: This week took a toll

  • Updated

This week really took a toll on our crops. There’s been some damage done to the corn already. A rain would definitely help on both crops, beans especially. Our conditions are deteriorating. On the bright side, we did mow our fourth-crop hay, and we are going to start baling it this week. The tonnage looks good for a fourth-crop hay, especially for as small of rain as we’ve had. Maybe we need to use that as a guide and the crop is better than we think, but they sure don’t look that great right now.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News