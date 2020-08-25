We got a little bit of rain before we left on vacation Saturday. That was helpful, but I don’t know if it’ll do much. It might help slow things down a bit, especially with the heat coming this week. Other than that we are just headed in the fall direction.
Schnekloth lives and farms in Eldridge, Iowa, with his wife Kaitlyn, their 4-year-old daughter and twin 1-year-olds.
