We got a little more rain, and we were able to finish chopping our corn silage this week, as well as fall seeding of some alfalfa. Hopefully the rain we got over the last few weeks is enough to get it off to a good start. Especially in dry spots of the field, corn is all black layered regardless of the maturity. We welcome the rain, but it might not have done a whole lot for the corn crop and maybe even the early beans, but there are areas we weren’t even considering mowing for a final crop and they might be worth harvesting.
August 30, 2021: Finished chopping corn silage